Police release videos in search for witness in deadly Raytown restaurant shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police want to find out who shot and killed a KCK man outside an Applebee’s restaurant in Raytown.

Police say around 6 p.m. Friday they received a call about gunshots fired outside an Applebee’s near 350 Highway and Maple. Police say 30-year-old Sammy Holmes was shot, left the Applebee’s in a brand new black Hyundai, drove about half a mile away and crashed the car in the parking lot of a Sonic.

Once officers got to that second scene, police said they found Holmes lying in the parking lot. Investigators said some passers-by stopped, jumped out of their vehicles and put towels on Holmes wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but died several hours later.

Sunday afternoon, investigators released a short surveillance video. They hoped to learn the identity of the woman seen in a dark sleeveless shirt in the video with patterned shorts or a skirt.

Then on Monday afternoon, police released another video of the woman they hope to identify.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman or the case itself to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or at KCCrimestoppers.com.