One person suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing outside KCK police headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A person has suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night after a stabbing in KCK, police say.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted around 6 p.m. that officers were responding to a stabbing at 7th Street and Minnesota — right in front of police headquarters.

Witnesses said there was some kind of argument between two men, and as one of them turned around and left, the other stabbed him in the back.

Zeigler said the suspect is in custody.