Reward now $30,000 for info leading to arrest, charges in 25-year-old’s death

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A Lee's Summit couple hopes a big reward will convince someone to give police the tip needed to solve their son's murder.

Jacob Skowronski’s family is desperately looking for information on who killed their son. The reward is now $30,000.

“If you lost a son, a brother, a cousin, you would want someone to come forward so we can put this part of it behind us,” said Michele Skowronski, Jacob’s mom.

It's been a little more than four months since Michele and John Skowronski found their 25-year-old son, Jacob, dead in an apartment he'd only lived in for six weeks. It was Super Bowl Sunday, February 4.

“We could see him lying there. It was a parent`s worst nightmare,” John Skowronski said. “The visual of seeing your child like that is pretty haunting.”

But weeks have passed, the reward money has increased, yet the Skowronski family remains in the dark -- and the killer is still walking free.

“It`s $25,000 just for a tip that gets an arrest and charges. Our reward, which always has been if you stay through the legal proceedings and there`s a conviction, ours is an additional $5,000 on top of that. So right now it`s at $30,000,” John Skowronski said.

Besides the reward through KC Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and charges, there were an additional three anonymous donations of $5,000.

“It`s not closure. It`s to help some of the healing and get some of the worry that someone`s out there and can do that to other people,” John Skowronski said.

The Skowronskis want to remind everyone that you can remain anonymous when you submit a tip. They desperately want justice for their son.

“We know he`s not coming back. That does sink in, but please," Michele Skowronski said as she fought back tears, “I just beg, beg that anyone -- if you talked to him, if you saw anything around that Super Bowl weekend -- please, please call the TIPS Hotline.”

Skowronski was a full-time student at Longview Community College in February when police found him dead inside his apartment near Northeast 98th Street and North Hedges Avenue.

“He was such a kind person. Anybody that would do something like that to such a kind person, there`s something wrong,” Michele Skowronski said.

Jacob's parents ask if you were even in the area in the weeks leading up to that day and saw or heard something that might be suspicious to come forward.

They say no information is too small.

“We`re different. Life is just different. We try to enjoy the things we used to, but boating and John playing guitar with him, it`s just different, just not being able to call him, talk to him, hug him,” Michele Skowronski said.

“There`s some evil person or persons out there that have got to be taken off the street,” John Skowronski added.

Anyone with information about Jacob Skowronski's death should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Again, all tips are anonymous.

