Four-year-old struck by stray bullet in shooting at liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A shooting near E. Red Bridge Boulevard and College Lane left one child with non-life threatening injuries Saturday evening.

Police still investigating a gun battle that took place in the parking lot just outside the busy Discount Smokes and Liquor store, leaving several people caught in the crossfire and sending a four-year-old child to the hospital.

Witnesses said two men started shooting each other in the parking lot of the convenience store. Several people inside the store had to take cover.

Witnesses said they heard at least 15 gunshots, bullets hitting everything from the store to cars outside.

A bullet even went through a car in the parking lot where a woman and her grandson were sitting. Luckily, they were not hit.

But police said a stray bullet hit a 4-year-old child who was near this area at the time of the shooting.

The gas station parking lot was still taped off late Saturday night and multiple police units were still on scene.

One man has been taken into custody but police aren't specifically calling him a suspect.

Anyone with information about this should call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.