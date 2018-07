Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after two people were shot at a restaurant on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. at Lutfi's Fried Fish restaurant at 30th and Main.

One person is reportedly in critical condition. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect description.

