Recipes: Quick breakfasts for kids headed off to summer camp

Sausage and Egg Roll Ups

• 1 egg scrambled

• 1 sausage link

• 1 oz shredded cheddar cheese

• 16 in flour tortilla

Warm your tortilla in the microwave for a few seconds or dragging it across a low burner. Place the scrambled eggs and cheese on the tortilla in a line across the middle, leaving about 1-2 in on one side for the fold, laying the sausage link on top of the eggs. Fold the one back flap over the eggs and sausage and roll everything up inside. It is ok to have the ingredients exposed because that’s the end you start eating at.

Breakfast “Crunch Wrap”

• 2 eggs

• 3 bacon slices, crispy cut in half (this is where the crunch comes from)

• 1 – 10 in flour tortilla

• 2-4 oz diced tomatoes and poblano peppers (you can use whatever filling you like - think omelets)

• 4 oz shredded cheddar cheese

In an egg pan sauté your fillings until soft and add your whisked eggs. Warm your tortillas in the microwave for a few seconds of by dragging it across a low burner. Place 2 oz of cheese in the center of the tortilla. Lay the bacon on top of the cheese, then egg and filling mixture followed by the remaining cheese. (everything should be stacked centrally, leaving all the sides empty. Begin by folding the bottom side over the filling, folding the sections up in eight equal sides one edge at a time. The finished product should resemble a stop sign. In a preheated pan at medium heat, (you can use the same pan from the scrambled eggs, just wipe it out) toast each side starting with the folded side down first. 2-3 min until brown then flip and do the other side the same way.

Bacon Mini quesadilla

• 1 egg scrambled

• 1 – 6 in tortilla

• 2 slice of bacon, crispy

• 1 oz shredded cheddar cheese

Spread cheddar cheese on two ends of the tortilla. Cover one half of the tortilla with bacon strips and scrambled eggs. Top with more cheese, fold over and toast both sides in the skillet on medium heat until golden brown and crispy