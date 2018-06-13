$1 million lottery ticket sold at Independence convenience store

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Someone in the metro area is $1 million richer after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at an Independence convenience store.

The Missouri Lottery said in a news release that a winning ticket was sold at Fast Stop at 15003 Truman Road, matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning combination was 1-3-5-8-70. The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

“Check those tickets. If you’re the one who bought this million-dollar ticket, we’re excited to meet you,” May Scheve Reardon, Executive Director for the Missouri Lottery, said. “Remember, you should sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”

The Missouri Lottery said this win marks the ninth time a Missouri Lottery player has won the $1 million Mega Millions prize since October 2013. The last prize was May 11, with a ticket bought in Cape Fair, Mo. by a Kansas City couple.

Winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, meaning Tuesday night’s winner has until Dec. 9.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $161 million.