Trump slams Sen. McCaskill in tweet for plane use during road trip

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump is calling Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill “phony” for using a private plane during part of a recent trip through Missouri using an RV.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that “people are really upset, so phony!” He says Republican challenger Josh Hawley should win the U.S. Senate race and repeated his endorsement of him.

Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state. RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony! Josh Hawley should win big, and has my full endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

McCaskill’s spokeswoman says she spent the majority of the late May trip on her RV but flew back to where she stayed overnight during the three-day tour.

The tour was aimed at speaking with veterans.

“Paying on my own dime to visit more Missouri veterans is not something I’m going to apologize for,” McCaskill said in a statement.

State Attorney General Hawley tweeted Tuesday that it must be good to be “rich and liberal.” His campaign manager, Kyle Plotkin, says use of the plane was hypocritical of McCaskill.