North America will host 2026 FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world has been waiting, and now we know North America will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made Wednesday, June 13 just before 6 a.m. The Kansas City Sports Commission is expected to speak at Arrowhead Wednesday at 10 a.m. to share more on KC’s involvement in the 2026 World Cup. You can watch that announcement in the video player above when it airs. Until then, you’ll see various live streams.

The games will be played in 16 cities. Those cities won’t be announced until 2020, but Kansas City could be one of them.

“The United Bid’s successful effort in bringing the 2026 World Cup to North America is a monumental breakthrough for soccer in the United States, Canada and Mexico,” Sporting Kansas City owner Cliff Illig said in a news release. “As a result of these three nations and countless individuals collaborating to deliver an excellent bid, we are now in position to elevate and advance the sport like never before. We are proud of Kansas City’s involvement in the United Bid and look forward to 2026 with tremendous excitement. This is a reward for our unwavering belief and commitment to the growth of soccer, and we will continue to make major strides over the next eight years to ensure that we stage an unforgettable World Cup.”

Soccer fans are invited to celebrate the big announcement with a beer on Sporting KC, No Other Pub and Anheuser-Busch from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at No Other Pub in the Power and Light District.

FIFA member federations voted in favor of the North American bid over Morocco. FIFA promises to publish each voter’s selection.

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams playing a total of 80 games — 60 are planned in the U.S. and 10 each in Canada and Mexico. This will be the first time since 2002 that the World Cup will be held in multiple nations.

All matches from the Quarterfinal on, including the World Cup Final, will be played in the United States.

All three hosts should get automatic places in the lineup, and each host a game on opening day.

Morocco lost again with its fifth bid campaign in the past 30 years, including to the U.S. for the 1994 World Cup.

The 2026 tournament will return to the North American region 32 years after that U.S.-hosted edition. Mexico also hosted in 1970 and 1986.

2026 FIFA World Cup Facts and Figures:

Number of Teams: 48

Number of Matches: 80

Number of Players: +1,100

Candidate Host Cites: 23

Proposed Training Sites: 150

Projected Revenue: $14 billion

Projected Profit: $11 billion

Projected Economic Impact: $5 billion

Projected Ticket Sales: 5.8 million