Police say missing 90-year-old woman with dementia found safe

**Update: KCPD says that Bessie Edwards was found and is safe.**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Bessie L. Edwards was last seen at her home on June 12, 2018 near 24th and Chestnut. The home is in the vicinity of Mt. St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Edwards is 90 years old. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Edwards is suffering from dementia.

If you see Edwards or know anything about her whereabouts contact KCPD Missing Person 816-234-5136.