Community setting up funds to support families of fallen deputies

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – Price Chopper will be collecting donations to help support the families of Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King who died Friday after an inmate opened fire on them.

All Kansas City area Price Choppers will be able to accept donations by noon on Saturday, June 16.

“We’re saddened to hear the tragic news out of Kansas City today. Our law enforcement officers do so much in our communities,” said Casie Broker, Vice President of Marketing, Price Chopper.

“It’s our honor to collect donations to support Deputy Rohrer’s and Deputy King’s families following their loss.”

Donations will be collected now through next Sunday, June 24.

Go Fund Me

A gofundme account has been setup for Deputy Rohrer. The proceeds from the memorial fund will be donated to the family through the Wyandotte County Sherriff’s Office. One of the deputy’s high school classmates started the fund. It is seeking at least $10,000.

A candlelight vigil will be held for both deputies at the city hall on Sunday, June 17 at 8:00p.m.