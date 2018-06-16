× Dinosaurs are coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prehistoric beasts are coming to Union Station July 3, 2018. The experience allows people to journey into the past and see how dinosaurs ruled and roamed the planet.

The exhibit will focus on dinosaurs that inhabited North America millions and millions of years ago. The beasts are from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

26 life-sized dinosaurs will be on display.

The dinosaurs will move, roar, and come with a multitude of facts. There will be two massive full body skeletons, dozens of real fossils and hands-on digging experiences.

Those attending the exhibit will also hear from scientists as they talk about some of North America’s most prolific dig sites. You’ll also get the chance to meet real dinosaur hunters who’ve led expeditions.

The exhibit includes a 3D augmented reality volcano, dinosaur tracks, puzzles and more.

For more information on ticketing prices, dates, and more head to Dinosaurs Revealed.