Dog keeps lost girl safe in Southeastern Missouri cornfield

QULIN, Mo. — A young girl is now safe after getting lost in a cornfield. Police said a yorkie dog stayed by her side the whole time.

3-year-old Remy Elliott went missing around 8:00p.m. Thursday night. Her mother, Timber Merritt, contacted people for help after she couldn’t find the girl.

The search grew from five people to about 75 to 100 in a matter of seconds. Volunteers searched around the house and helicopters searched over the cornfield.

Family friend John Copp said every second of the search mattered.

“It was stressful and emotional. We were all just walking back and forth from one end to the other just yelling her name,” said Copp.

Volunteer Makayla Hardcastle said the thick corn field made it an especially challenging search.

“You don’t hear well in the corn either, so when somebody is yelling your name, I mean you hear them, but you don’t know where it is coming from. The corn feels like razor blades cutting you, I think anyway, especially for a child,” said Hardcastle.

The young girl went to the hospital to be examined. She is back to her normal self. Medical staff gave her itch cream to treat mosquito bites.

Her mother said she is keeping a close eye on those bites.

“I’ve never seen that many mosquito bites. We are going to give her a bath and keep putting medicine on it,” said Merritt.

The mother plans to put up a fence, so Remy won’t wander out of the yard.