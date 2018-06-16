× Oklahoma police officer shoots 70 year old man wanted for stalking

TONKAWA, Okla. — A police officer shot and wounded a 70-year-old man wanted by authorities in Kansas following a traffic stop in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Saturday that Ronald Dean Minix was stopped by an officer in Tonkawa, along Interstate 35 in the northern portion of the state. The city is about four hours southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities say Minix put a gun to his head during the stop late Friday. The officer fired his own weapon, hitting Minix in the hand. The man was hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the officer to fire his weapon. The officer’s name hasn’t been revealed to the public.

Before the traffic stop, Kansas authorities notified police that Minix may be in Tonkawa. He’s wanted in Kansas on a warrant for stalking.