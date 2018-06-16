× One hospitalized in Prairie Village shooting

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times after trying to stop a burglary. The shooting happened Friday night at about 11:30 in the 2500 block of 73rd St. The house is in the vicinity of the Indian Hills County Club.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but police say his condition has improved. Investigators say the suspect appeared to be driving a dark-colored sedan, and didn’t have a detailed physical description.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, contact the Prairie Village Police Department at (913) 642-5151, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.