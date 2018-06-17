Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King will be laid to rest on Thursday morning. The deputies shot and killed during an inmate transport on Friday will have services at 9 a.m. at Children's Mercy Park. Parking will be available at Kansas Speedway.

There will be a visitation for Deputy King on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Jack Reardon Civic Center. A release from Kansas City, Kan., police says that parking will be available in the eastern portion of a lot on Armstrong Avenue between 5th and 6th Street. There won't be a visitation for Deputy Rohrer.

There will also be a candlelight vigil for the deputies in front of City Hall at 8 p.m. on Sunday, FOX4 will provide a livestream for those unable to make it.

On Friday, both deputies were shot at about 11:30 a.m. in downtown KCK, not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in a transport bay while a suspect was being moved from court back to the jail. Multiple sources tell FOX4 that Antoine Fielder is the inmate involved in the shooting, and he reportedly got hold of a deputy's firearm during the transfer. Fielder was also struck in the shooting, sources say he was hit five times but is expected to live.

Deputy Rohrer was 35 years old and served for seven years. Deputy King was 44 years old and served for 13 years. Click here for information about how to donate to the fallen deputies' families.