KCK community comes together at vigil in honor of fallen officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It was a beautiful tribute to deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer in downtown KCK where hundreds turned out to show their support at a candlelight vigil on Sunday.

Family members of both deputies were also there and visibly moved by the vigil. All around, there were a lot of tears and hugs.

Among the speakers was Gov. Jeff Coyler, who said the state lost two of its finest on Friday.

King and Rohrer were shot while transporting an inmate. Rohrer died at the scene; King passed away the next day.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash referred to their line of work as a divine calling, adding that the community "will not let evil divide us."

The proof of that was shown Sunday night, given how many people turned out to pay their respects to the fallen heroes.

Some of them knew King and Rohrer personally. Others just wanted to be supportive.

"Enough is enough. This needs to stop. These are human beings. Everybody deserves to live," vigil attendee Misty Cox said.

"Besides being a deputy, she was a friend, a caring person, she brought laughs. Just everything, and we're going to miss her," another vigil attendee, Nichelle Garrett, said.

There were so many touching moments at Sunday's vigil, but one that really got a lot of folks choked up was during a beautiful rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Det. Vaughn struggled to finish the song as he fought back tears and it just made a lot of folks realize how these types of tragedies affect law enforcement.

City Hall and the Wyandotte Courthouse are lit up in blue. The lights will stay up as a tribute to King and Rohrer through at least the end of the week.

Funeral services for both officers have been announced.

Watch the entire vigil below: