Donations rolling in to support families of fallen Wyandotte County deputies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- There’s been an overwhelming response from the community in the aftermath Friday's murders of two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies.

Some of that support is coming from people who never met deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.

Price Chopper started collecting money at checkouts to help the families of the two deputies over the weekend. People have already donated around $9,000.

But it's just one of several ways you can help their families.

“Every cent helps. I know, I lost my wife a long time ago, not to violence, but every cent helps,” said Neil Starman, a shopper who donated.

“They sacrifice for us every day, and they put their lives on the line. It`s the least you can do, support them,” said Karen Stapleton, another shopper who donated.

It’s a simple gesture. Each person checking out in line at any Price Chopper in the metro can add a donation to their bill to help support King and Rohrer's families.

“In a situation like this, there`s always a great influx of people. The public wants to help, but they don`t quite know how to do so sometimes,” said Sonny Wilson, the executive director of Kansas City’s SAFE Program, another local organization stepping up to help.

SAFE— or the Surviving Spouse And Family Endowment Fund — provides financial assistance to families of fallen police officers, firefighters and paramedics in the metro.

“That's our main purpose. That's all we do. That and at Christmas or holiday time, we make another donation to families to make sure they're OK,” Wilson said.

Here’s another way you can help the families of the two fallen Wyandotte County deputies: Current and former staff at the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office started an online fundraiser selling t-shirts.

All the funds raised go directly to the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union to help take care of the families' needs. Click or tap here if you'd like to buy a shirt.

Even the Royals are stepping up to help through their 50/50 Raffle at Wednesday night's game.

“So when you play the 50/50 Raffle, half of those proceeds will go to the SAFE fund. Of course, another lucky winner in the stadium will be able to get 50 percent of that prize, too,” said Marie Dispenza, the director of Royals Charities.

The funding for the deputies’ families are often set up to help them with short-term needs until other benefits become available.

“The public has the misconception that public safety officers are automatically taken care of if something happens, but as it turns out, and coming from a law enforcement background myself, we're like everyone else. We have house payments. We have car payments. We have insurance, groceries, lights, water. All these things continue. They don`t stop with the death of a public safety officer,” Wilson said.

Donations will be collected at Price Chopper locations through June 24.

If fans are unable to attend Wednesday night's Royals game but would still like to donate, they can go visit the Royals' website and select, “In Memory Of,” and enter “First Responders.” The donation will then be applied to the overall funding for SAFE.