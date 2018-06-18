Townhome destroyed in blaze in Northland near Highway 169

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters worked a fire Monday in the Northland just west of Highway 169.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department said an officer was in the area of Northwest 70th Court and Highway 169 around noon and noticed heavy smoke and flames. That officer and a few others helped clear some of the townhomes while waiting for firefighters to arrive on the scene.

Kansas City Fire Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4 once everyone was safely out of the building they approached the fire using a method called surround and drown. That means firefighters approached the fire from outside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.