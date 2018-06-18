Local group working to show families of fallen Wyandotte County deputies’ they’re not alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Just last year, a metro group memorialized two fallen KCK police officers. Now, they're doing the same for two Wyandotte County deputies to make sure the community remembers them, too.

Deputy Theresa King was one of the charter members of the Lancaster Melton Peacekeepers Citivan Club. Now, her friends in the club are trying to show her family and Deputy Patrick Rohrer's family they're not alone.

"We feel that loss as a blue family, and it definitely takes it back to when it happened to you," said Zeta Bates, president of the Lancaster Melton Peacekeepers Citivan Club.

In 2016, Bates's fiance, KCK Police Capt. Dave Melton, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Bates was three months pregnant with Melton's baby girl at the time.

"I know just the overwhelming sadness that you feel," Bates said.

The pain she feels motivates her to show support for the families of the two deputies killed last week.

She ordered 100 ribbons to honor King and Rohrer. They're supposed to symbolize 100 salutes, and the club will deliver them to the deputies' families.

"We just want them to know that their loved ones are never forgotten," Bates said. "They're never going to be."

For Bates, a police officer herself, keeping their memories of the fallen alive helps her heal.

"We need to remember the lives that they've led because they way that they died isn't the important part," Bates said. "The fact that they gave their lives to service and to people who couldn't protect themselves."