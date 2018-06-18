Memorial service scheduled for fashion icon, KC native Kate Spade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family and friends of fashion icon Kate Spade will gather Thursday in Kansas City to remember the 55-year-old.

The memorial service will take place at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, near Linwood and Broadway boulevards, at 3 p.m.

The designer took her own life June 5. A housekeeper found her dead in her New York apartment. She leaves behind her husband, Andy, and her daughter, Frances Beatrix.

Spade was born in Kansas City and graduated from Saint Theresa's Academy back in 1980.

Her family asks that individuals donate to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Wayside Waifs in lieu of flowers.

Spade loved animals. Her obituary says that Kate Brosnahan Spade could be counted on to support friends and family without judgment. She was loyal almost to a fault. Her family says she will be remembered for putting the best interests of others before her own.

Police say the funeral is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Media coverage will not be allowed inside the church. The entire police traffic division is being assigned to work the funeral as a special event.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.

