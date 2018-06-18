Royals trade All-Star pitcher Kelvin Herrera to Nationals for 3 minor league players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have traded pitcher Kelvin Herrera to the Washington Nationals.

In exchange for the two-time All-Star pitcher, the Royals will receive three minor league players: infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Yohanse Morel.

Herrera has spent his entire major league career with the Royals. He was called up in 2011, helped lead the Royals bullpen to a 2015 World Series championship and also named to the 2015 and 2016 All-Star rosters.

So far this season, the Dominican Republic native was 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA and 14 saves in 16 chances.