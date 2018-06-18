Super sweet potato salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy sweet potato salad from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients: 4 large sweet potatoes

1/4 cup eggless mayo I like Vegenaise

3 ribs celery, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 cup pineapple, chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

1 Tbsp stone ground mustard

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions: Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork or knife 5 or 6 times. Place them on a microwave safe plate and cook for 5-10 minutes depending on the size of the sweet potatoes. Cool until easy to handle. Peel, then cut into chunks. In a large bowl, mix the mayo and mustard. Add the sweet potatoes, celery, bell pepper, onion and pineapple. Toss gently. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour. Season with parsley, salt & pepper. Serve cold and enjoy! Click or tap here for nutrition information.

