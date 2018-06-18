Super sweet potato salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy sweet potato salad from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.
Ingredients:
- 4 large sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup eggless mayo I like Vegenaise
- 3 ribs celery, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup pineapple, chopped
- 1/2 red onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp stone ground mustard
- 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- salt & pepper, to taste
Directions:
Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork or knife 5 or 6 times. Place them on a microwave safe plate and cook for 5-10 minutes depending on the size of the sweet potatoes. Cool until easy to handle. Peel, then cut into chunks.
In a large bowl, mix the mayo and mustard.
Add the sweet potatoes, celery, bell pepper, onion and pineapple. Toss gently. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour.
Season with parsley, salt & pepper. Serve cold and enjoy!
