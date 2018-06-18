Warren Buffett to open GEICO service center in Lenexa, creating 500 jobs, sources say

LENEXA, Kan. — Warren Buffett is bringing what he calls his favorite company to the metro.

A new GEICO Insurance service center will open in Lenexa. It’s expected to create about 500 new jobs over five years, bringing a major boost to the economy.

Business icon Warren Buffett was on hand for Tuesday’s announcement. His Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns GEICO.

The insurer doesn’t appear to be wasting any time. It plans to start hiring for those positions immediately with the service center set to open in August.