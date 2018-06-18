× ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ auditions coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you ever dreamed of appearing on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” your opportunity is coming to Kansas City on June 26. FOX4 is partnering with the game show, which is hosting open auditions at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, at 1 East Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.

The show will begin airing on FOX4 Monday, September 10, and goes from 2-3 p.m. on weekdays.

You can begin your application by clicking on this link. You must be at least 18 years old and bring a photo ID and proof of age to the audition, click here to learn more about rules and eligibility.

The audition is split into two sessions. The first session is open auditions and goes from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m, the second session is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and is open auditions with callbacks.

Testing occurs approximately every 30 minutes. People won’t be allowed to audition if they arrive after the 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. sessions. Audition space is limited and there are no sign ups. Admission to the audition session(s) is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking is available at the at Crown Center retail shops. If full, parking is also available at the Westin Hotel parking garage. You access Crown Center parking at 2450 Grand Blvd., just south of the main entrance. For information about validation and rates at Crown Center, click on this link.