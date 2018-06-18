KC man charged in sister’s murder, mother’s assault after disturbance near 52nd and Franklin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing murder charges after allegedly assaulting his sister and mother Sunday night, leading to his sister’s death, prosecutors say.

Police were called to a home near 52nd and Franklin around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers immediately detained a man, later identified as 55-year-old James Reed, who was walking away from the house. According to court documents, Reed did not respond to commands from police, so officers used a Taser to take him into custody.

Shortly after, officers found the first victim, 58-year-old Jamie Abernathy, on the front porch. At that time she had life-threatening injuries, but she later died at a nearby hospital.

The second victim, an 85-year-old woman, was found inside the house with serious injuries.

The 85-year-old woman told police that she is Reed and Abernathy’s mother and was inside the home with them and three of her great-grandchildren when the incident occurred.

The woman told investigators Abernathy accused Reed several times of taking her cigarettes when Reed allegedly “flipped” and “was knocking and beating (Jamie) for all she was worth,” court documents say. The 85-year-old said Reed also assaulted her.

According to court documents, the woman tried to get Reed to stop, but Reed allegedly hit Abernathy “a million” times.

When police took Reed into custody, court records say he told police, “She shouldn’t have put her hands on me,” and “You don’t want to push my buttons or else this is going to happen,” among other statements.

Monday afternoon, prosecutors charged Reed with second-degree murder and first-degree domestic assault. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

Previous coverage:

