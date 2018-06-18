World Series trophy, Gold Glove award among items Royals legend Frank White auctioning off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals legend and current Jackson County Executive Frank White is putting nearly 70 of his prize possessions on the auction block.

The auction includes his 1980 Gold Glove and his 1985 World Series trophy.

“The trophy? I don’t know if I could let go of that. Wow, that’s crazy," longtime White fan Gerald Wilson said.

The World Series trophy is already fetching more than $11,000 on Lenexa-based Crown Sports Auctions' website. Bids on the Gold Glove have so far topped $4,000. It’s one of eight he won, though back in 1989 fans and White thought he should have won No. 9.

“I was confident I would win it," White said in a 1989 interview with FOX4.

So the fans of Kansas City presented White with his own Gold Glove award that closely resembles the award that instead went to the Mariners' Harold Reynolds that season. That award is also part of the auction.

“If it was given by the fans, it should probably go back to the fans," Royals fan Kyle Short said.

“I would think the ones from the fans would mean more from the league anyway. Kansas City loves their players," Wilson said.

Maybe you would think it would mean more to the man who joined the Royals after playing for Longview Community College and would go on to coach and broadcast for the team before becoming Jackson County executive.

But Jeff Logan, Crown Sports Auctions owner, said the fan award is worth "a fraction of what a regular Gold Glove would go for.”

“He earned everything that he got, and he wants to do something with his own property. I think that’s great. But if he wants to do it for a good cause, that would be greater," Royals fan Raymond Santner said.

On Friday a spokesperson from the Missouri Attorney General's Office confirmed it was looking into White's finances.

“The matter was recently referred to our office. We intend to review it carefully," press secretary Mary Compton said.

Fans still wondered why White would choose to auction off the less-valuable award from Royals fans.

“I’d like to know why he’s chosen to do that. He may have a real legitimate reason. I can’t think of one right now, but I think we give him a chance to explain why he’s doing that.”

In a statement, Frank White said:

“Throughout my career and in the years that have followed, I have accumulated a tremendous amount of memorabilia. From time to time, I go through these items and make decisions on what I want to keep and what I want to let go. While I am beyond grateful for every opportunity I have had and the awards I have received, I have never put much sentimental value into the items themselves. Instead, I find the greatest joy from the memories and friendships I have developed with my teammates and fans. There are so many great fans out there that these items will bring great joy.”

Most items up for bid run through the end of the month.