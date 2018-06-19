18-year-old charged with killing teen during robbery outside Olathe Mexican restaurant

OLATHE, Kan. — Prosecutors filed charges Monday against an 18-year-old they believe killed a 17-year-old in an Olathe restaurant parking lot Friday just before midnight.

Angelo Monteleone now faces one count of first-degree murder in Johnson County.

Police were called to the restaurant near I-35 and 135th Street – which is known as Santa Fe in Olathe.

Police originally said the shooting started as a fight. Now prosecutors say the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.