FOX4, Love Fund for Children, Steel City Media partner in fundraiser for fallen Wyandotte County deputies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the tragic loss of two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies, FOX4 asked The Love Fund for Children to partner with them, along with Steel City Media, to raise funds for the children of Kansas City’s fallen heroes. Because The Love Fund for Children is committed to fulfilling the unique, unmet needs of children across Kansas City, we embraced this opportunity to stretch our mission and offer our support.
