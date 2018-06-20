Resident notices fire at Shawnee apartment complex, pulls alarm to alert others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- An alert resident at a Shawnee apartment complex may have prevented dozens of injuries when the building went up in flames Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started around 2 a.m. in the attic of one of the apartment buildings near West 67th and Renner Road.

Because the fire broke out above the smoke alarms, no alarms sounded Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands told FOX4.

"They're very lucky that a resident woke up to hear the crackling," Sands add.

That resident then pulled the building fire alarm to alert the rest of the residents. Everyone got out safely. No one was injured.

Firefighters say 22 people will now need a place to stay. The American Red Cross was on the scene already assisting them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.