Annual Art That Blows event raises $25,000 for FOX4’s Band of Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thanks to the generosity of our communities, FOX4's annual Art That Blows event raised $25,000 for FOX4's Band of Angels.

The $25,000 will go towards summer music camp scholarships for local children.

This wouldn't have been possible without our hardworking volunteer artists, attendees, corporate partners, and your support of our mission.

"Art That Blows" is a benefit auction for the charity, Band of Angels, which is a partnership between Meyer Music and FOX4.

Band of Angels collects donated musical instruments and distributes them to metro kids who might now otherwise have access to an instrument.

"Art That Blows" features wildly imaginative works of art with re-purposed pieces of clarinets, flutes, saxophones and anything else that honks or strums.

The proceeds from the highest bidder not only provide musical instruments for students but also helps to finance scholarships for summer music camp.

Hallmark provides much of the creative brainpower for "Art That Blows." Many of the designs are the creation of designers at Hallmark who are able to work on the art pieces during company time.

