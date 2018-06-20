Autopsy released for Kansas man killed in swatting case

Andrew Finch

WICHITA, Kan. — Sedgwick County authorities say a man who died after being shot by a Wichita police officer in a “swatting” case had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

This 2015 booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Raj Barriss. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms it arrested Barriss Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in connection with a deadly ‘swatting’ call in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 28. Information from Glendale shows that in October, 2015, Barriss was arrested in connection with making a bomb threat to ABC Studios in Glendale. (Glendale Police Department via AP)

The county’s autopsy shows 28-year-old Andrew Finch died in December from a single gunshot wound.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita address when Finch was shot. The officer who shot Finch testified that he believed Finch had a weapon and was going to fire. Finch was unarmed.

Prosecutors say Tyler Barriss called in the fake report to police to “swat” another man because of a dispute over a video game bet. Finch’s home was the old address for one person allegedly involved in the dispute.

Barriss is charged in state court with involuntary manslaughter.

