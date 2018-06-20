Helping hands prepare for funeral service for fallen Wyandotte County deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County community is coming together to prepare for a final goodbye to two if its heroes.

Many helping hands have been busy behind the scenes preparing for Thursday’s funeral service for Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.

Flower arrangement orders filled with red, white and blue have been flooding into Sara’s Flowers in KCK for the fallen deputies who were shot and killed last week during an inmate transfer.

Tammy Smith and her team are just some of the people helping to prepare for the deputies' final goodbye. She said every order is special and, as an example, pointed out one that includes special mementos brought in by the people who ordered it.

“It will have three different crosses in it that they brought in for the family to take home later,” Smith said.

She pointed out another from friends who became family.

“This piece over here is form an organization that TK actually helped get started when Officer Melton was killed,” Smith said. “So they have their banner in there also with the wings with the cross on the front of it.”

That organization is the Lancaster-Melton Peacekeepers Civitan Club. It's named after two fallen KCK police officers, Det. Brad Lancaster and Capt. Robert Melton. Smith also arranged flowers for those men's funerals.

“We consider it a privilege that we can do this last honor so that everybody knows how much everyone truly does care about them,” Smith said.

On Thursday, those participating in the funeral did a final run through of the ceremony.

Law enforcement from Johnson, Douglas, Leavenworth and Jackson counties will relieve Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office employees so they can attend the funeral and mourn for King and Rohrer.

“We have a lot of deputies that worked with deputies King and Rohrer, so it was more than just a fellow sheriff’s office is hurting. It is people that we actually knew," Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Claire Canaan said. “It is never easy, but when you have these closer relationships with them, it is really difficult, too.”

The funeral at Children’s Mercy Park will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. You can watch it live on our website and on Facebook.

