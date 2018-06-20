Families gather outside Sen. Blunt’s KC office to protest border family separation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The separation of children from their families at the border sparked outcry around the nation and across the metro.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 people gathered outside U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's office to share their opinion and ask questions about what happens next. Families held signs and chanted "unite the families."

Wendy Baird organized the protest days ago.

"I am a stay-at-home mom from Independence, Missouri. I just felt strongly about needing to do something to fix what is happening at our borders," Baird said.

She asked the senator to stop the administration's policy of separating children from their parents.

"I cannot fathom having to say goodbye to my kid and having them taken from me when there is no reason for it. We do not have to be separating families," Baird said.

Wednesday's crowd brought together families across party lines and across occupations, including Rev. Travis Smith Mckee.

"This is my daughter. She is 13 months old. I could not imagine being separated from her for any reason. It breaks my heart to see others having to go through that," Smith Mckee said.

Two representatives from Blunt's office met with the protesters to collect letters and take notes. During the rally, Blunt also tweeted, addressing the "broken immigration system."

He said: "The situation at the border is unacceptable, and it needs to be resolved. Yesterday, I cosponsored the Protect Kids and Parents Act, which would keep families together, expedite the asylum process, and increase the number of federal immigration judges."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday, ending the process of separating children from families.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” said Trump who said he didn’t like the “sight” or “feeling” of children separated from their parents.

He said his order would not end the “zero-tolerance” policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the border illegally. The order aims to keep families together while they are in custody, expedite their cases, and ask the Department of Defense to help house families.