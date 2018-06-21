Amber Alert issued after 15-year-old abducted following shooting in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have issued an Amber Alert after a 15-year-old girl was abducted Thursday from Kansas City.

Brajaean Sledge is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are searching for a 2017 Kia Forte with the Missouri license plate, MB5-G5B.

Thursday afternoon, KCPD responded to the area of 27th Street and Elmwood for a shooting. Police said the girl's grandfather was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man told police he didn't know the suspect who stormed into his home and shot him. After the shooting, the suspect abducted Brajaean in the grandfather's vehicle, the Kia Forte previously mentioned.

Officers determined the 15-year-old might be in danger as a result of the shooting.

The suspect, who may be with the girl, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male between the ages of 18-20 years old.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, suspect or victim should call 911 immediately.