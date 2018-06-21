× Authorities identify man found dead in Harrisonville field

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Investigators identified the man found dead in a Harrisonville field on Tuesday as Robert Stewart, a 25-year-old man from Raytown. Cass County sheriff’s deputies found his body in the area of 23500 S. Airport Road.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday, and while they have positively identified Stewart, they’re awaiting toxicology results and further investigation to determine his cause of death.

Detectives are looking into where he was and what he was doing in the time leading up to his death, and believe he had recently lived in the Harrisonville area according to a news release.

At this time there is no indication of foul play, the official cause of death may take weeks to determine.