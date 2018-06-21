Accused rapist says he was badly burned in Jackson County jail, then mistakenly released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Burned behind bars, an inmate has revealed more alleged problems at the Jackson County jail.

In a FOX4 exclusive interview, Shawn Schneider, a 43-year-old man accused of rape, said in late March another inmate poured hot, scalding water down the back of his neck while he was sitting in a recreation area at the county jail.

Schneider said the incident left him with second-degree burns and was in the hospital for several weeks.

"It's traumatized me to where I don't feel safe," he told FOX4's Robert Townsend.

And now Schneider plans to have his lawyer file a lawsuit against the troubled jail that’s come under fire during a series of recent problems.

"I mean, they don't maintain that place," he said. "They don't clean the trays that your food comes on."

What’s more, there’s also another twist to this story that you won’t believe.

FOX4 has learned that Schneider, who is accused of raping a woman in 2017, was mistakenly released from the jail Tuesday. Schneider went back to the jail on his own Wednesday and remains in custody.

After FOX4 alerted the county that Schneider was mistakenly released, Corrections Department Director Diana Turner, issued the following statement:

“The Jackson County Department of Corrections is committed to ensuring that our facility is a safe, secure and humane environment for all inmates and staff. Like other correctional institutions, we provide hot pots for inmates to share. The hot pots that are available to inmates are made specifically for correctional institutions and have numerous safety components. For example, the devices are made out of plastic, are limited to heating to a certain temperature and are difficult to break. We will continue to review our policies and procedures to ensure that we are providing inmates with appropriate access to reasonable items while continuing to ensure the safety of the facility.”

