Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. selected by Denver Nuggets with 14th pick in NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. is headed for the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets selected Porter with the 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

This time last year, he was one of the top high school players in the nation and expected to go No. 1 in the draft. But Porter played only three college games due to a back injury, dropping his stock in the draft.

In those three games, the 6-10, 215-pound forward scored 30 points and was 10-30 in field goals.

He joins a young team with a strong nucleus that has missed the playoffs for five straight seasons. Denver finished a game out of the postseason each of the last two seasons.

Porter could immediately fill a need at small forward if veteran Wilson Chandler opts out of his contract.

The Phoenix Suns had the No. 1 pick Thursday night and selected Arizona center Deandre Ayton.

Several other local players could be drafted Thursday night. Keep an eye out for Wichita State’s Landry Shamet, and Kansas’ Devonte Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman.

