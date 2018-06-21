New KCI aiport delayed and over budget before construction even begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Already behind schedule before construction even begins, the selected developer informed Kansas City's Council on Thursday that the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport is going to cost more than expected.

Representatives from Edgemoor said the new airport is now expected to cost between $1.3 and 1.4 billion. Original projections when voters approved the plan in November were just under $1 billion.

Airport Committee Chair Jolie Justus said the added costs are actually a good thing because it means Kansas City is growing. She said the airlines, which will pay for the construction, had been working off a 2015 plan before Thursday.

“The airlines and the aviation department sat down together and said what they wanted in order to build a new airport terminal. We then put it to a vote of the people, and at the end of that process, we have to back and make sure all the things they asked for are things that they still need. It turns out they want more," Justus said.

The new plan calls for additional gates. Justus said she didn’t expect the airlines to pass the added costs on to customers in either user fees or ticket costs.

The airport is now expected to be finished sometime in 2022, anywhere from 6 to 12 months behind schedule.