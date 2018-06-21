Missing 86-year-old Overland Park woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: The missing 86-year-old has been found safe, police say. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Original story:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 86-year-old woman.

Joanne Wilson was last seen by family around 11 a.m. Thursday when she left her home on West 89th Terrace and drove to the HyVee at 95th and Antioch.

Wilson might be wearing a yellow shirt, white pants and a white jacket and she should be driving a white 2014 Honda Civic with the Kansas license plate: TAP-456.

Her family is concerned for her welfare due to both current and previous medical issues.

If anyone has any information on the woman’s whereabouts, please call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.