Police no longer believe missing Kansas City teen was abducted from home after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police no longer believe a missing teenage girl was abducted from her home.

Police told FOX4 Friday afternoon Brajaean Sledge, 15, is still missing and endangered, but they can no longer confirm she was abducted.

Sledge disappeared Thursday night after her grandfather was shot. Police believe she is with 18-year-old Anthony King who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Police want to speak with King about several crimes surrounding Sledge's disappearance.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert shortly after her disappearance. On Friday police extended the AMBER Alert statewide in both Missouri and Kansas after finding a vehicle around 8 a.m. near Bennington Avenue & Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police said the Kia Forte they had been looking for was abandoned on the side of the street.

"We just saw the car, we saw the gentlemen going towards the school and then we saw him coming back towards the car," Gary said who lives near where the car was found. "He looked like a young teenager and like I said there were kids as the school and I thought he was just playing basketball.

Authorities canceled that AMBER Alert Friday afternoon.

"We are still very concerned for Sledge’s safety, and she is still considered missing and endangered. We are still actively looking for her," a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department told FOX4.

The search for Brajaean began Thursday afternoon after police went to the area of 27th Street and Elmwood for a shooting. Police said her grandfather was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He told police he didn't know the suspect who stormed into his home and shot him. After the shooting, the suspect and Brajaean left in the grandfather's Kia Forte.