Shawnee man charged in deadly shooting, police K-9 assault in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Shawnee man is now facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing a 25-year-old man Thursday in Houston Lake.

Coty Borst, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Platte County in the death of Jacob Stowers. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault of a police animal.

Court documents say Borst allegedly shot Stowers from behind Thursday night at a home on Venetian Drive in Houston Lake, a small town in Platte County. Stowers was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said Borst fled the area after the shooting but was found in a creek bed about 100 yards from the home where the shooting happened.

A KCPD K-9 found Borst and latched onto his left arm, according to court documents. Borst allegedly put a handgun to the dog’s head, and after officers commanded him to not shoot the dog, Borst dropped the gun.

The 26-year-old told police Stowers had been threatening to kill him and he shot Stowers in self-defense.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she and the two men had been drinking, and she had been arguing with Borst, asking him to leave. The woman said Borst left briefly but allegedly came back to the home and pointed the gun at her, according to court documents. She told officers Stowers stepped in front of her and he was then shot.

Borst is being held on a $150,000 cash bond. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.