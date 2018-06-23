Maker Faire brings creativity and crafting to Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Maker Faire had a tinker takeover at Union Station the weekend of June 23 for adults and kids alike. The event celebrates crafting, engineering, and science.

Makers coming from all over to celebrate everything that is creative.

"Maker Faire is about everything you can create and invent," said producer, Tammy Ruder. "It's about innovation, and thinking outside the box. This is a place to come and share and talk to others that are doing the same thing you are. Or find a new hobby, or a new career."

From building with hammers to a real-life hamster wheel - Maker Faire had something for everyone.

"I love that it's such a diverse group of people," Ruder said. "You have people that are an office all day through the week, and then tinker on the weekends, or after work. To people that it`s their full time job to tinker, and come up with new ideas, and work with tools."

Mercury Bell is only seven, but she's been coming to Maker Faire for the past four years.

"I'm making Crafty Copters. It's like a quad copter that's on a string and a stick," Bell said.

She's got her own booth for Crafty Copters, and shows the little ones how it's done.

"It's fun and you can just make whatever you want, and when you make there's no wrong way to do it," Bell said.

"It's starting them young to think outside of the box and be problem solvers, so when we come up with world problems they're going to be the ones that help us solve them," Ruder said.

Aaron Schlagel brought his wife and two kids to the event.

"I think it brings all the community together to look at things that people are doing, how it's impacting their specific portion of society, and then how we're all interacting to make Kansas City something that is truly unique within our country," Schlagel said.

What they are building is important, but what they are really making, are memories.

"We're making connections, and we're connecting human kind to each other, and I love that we as humans are connecting together through creativity and something positive," Ruder said.

The faire was expected to bring in 18,000 people this year, and all the money from ticket sales goes right back into making next year's event bigger and better.