One person dead in shooting at 28th & Kensington in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in KCMO on Saturday.

At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2800 block of Kennsington on a reported shooting.

On arrival, officers found one adult black male shot inside a residence. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as 30-year-old Michael Hooker on Sunday morning.

There were witnesses at the scene that are talking with detectives. Police said they are looking for one black male suspect that left the house after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.