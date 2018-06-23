Police investigate deadly shooting at Independence gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A fight turned into a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Independence.

It happened in the parking lot between the FavTrip Gas Station and A & M Cleaners on 23rd, between Ralston and Hardy.

Police said two men got into an argument, which led to one man being shot and killed. He was identified on Sunday as 24-year-old Cahoone N. Littlejohn of Independence.

Police said there were multiple witnesses to what happened, and the gas station has multiple cameras inside.

However, officers said the shooter is in custody.

John Syme with the Independence Police Department told FOX4, “we’re not looking for any other suspects at this time. We’re confident we have the suspect responsible for the shooting.”

Traffic was diverted around the gas station on eastbound 23rd for a time, while investigators worked the crime scene.

“You can tell there are vehicles involved in this, you can see there are shell casings involved behind me,” Syme said. “So we want to do our best to contain the crime scene and shutting down the roadway is necessary to do that.”

The crime scene is just about 100 yards away from Rotary Park, which is full of kids, and just a bit further away is a skate park.

Independence police told FOX4 this is the city’s eighth homicide case for the year.