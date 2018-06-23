Missing teen from AMBER alert safe, unharmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The teen at the center of a case first thought to be an abduction, but was later determined that she was not abducted, is safe and uninjured.

Police said around 6 p.m. Saturday, 15-year-old Brajaean Sledge, entered a Kansas City police station and identified herself. She was uninjured, police said.

Sledge disappeared Thursday night after her grandfather was shot.

Police at the time said they believed she was with 18-year-old Anthony King.

Police still want to speak with King about several crimes surrounding Sledge’s disappearance.

Sledge is speaking with authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert shortly after her disappearance. On Friday police extended the AMBER Alert statewide in both Missouri and Kansas after finding a vehicle around 8 a.m. near Bennington Avenue & Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police said the Kia Forte they had been looking for was abandoned on the side of the street.

“We just saw the car, we saw the gentlemen going towards the school and then we saw him coming back towards the car,” Gary said who lives near where the car was found. “He looked like a young teenager and like I said there were kids as the school and I thought he was just playing basketball.

Authorities canceled that AMBER Alert Friday afternoon.