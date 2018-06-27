Band of Angels surprises metro musician with her own saxophone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro student is learning all about advanced saxophone skills at jazz camp at UMKC this week, and thanks to Band of Angels, she has one of her own now.

Ahmarie Miller is 16 and a junior at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Her family applied for a saxophone through the Band of Angels program.

Band of Angels surprised the teen at camp.

"When Ariana came and got me I thought I was in trouble, didn't know what was going on. Seeing Mr. Mike, I put two and two together, but wasn't believing what was about to happen," she said.

Miller has been playing the sax for six years now. She's learning about music theory and jazz improvisation. Band of Angels is a partnership of FOX4 and Meyer Music to provide instruments and camp scholarships.