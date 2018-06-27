Family still praying for woman’s recovery after ex-boyfriend allegedly ran her over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two weeks after the frightening ordeal, the 39-year-old mother of six is still in the hospital.

Family members say Angela Owens and her fiance both suffered severe injuries.

Relatives say Angela Owens is in this hospital with injuries that almost took her life -- injuries they say she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

"I cry myself to sleep at night," Angela's mom, Sandra James-Hicks, said.

Sandra James-Hicks said she's had many sleepless nights. She cannot stop thinking about her daughter, who's now in the hospital.

"It's very hard to see my daughter the way she is. I mean she's laying up there with broken bones," Sandra explained.

Angela suffered multiple broken bones including a fractured pelvis, broken arms, broken legs,and severe road rash.

"It's been very tough knowing that your mom is laying in a hospital bed not responsive, broken. Her whole body's broken," Angela's daughter, Hanna Bohlken, said.

"Oh, I didn't think she was gonna make it myself. It was the scariest time of my life," Sandra added.

Relatives said two weeks ago, Angela and her fiance, Justin Sherwood, were out enjoying a ride on Sherwood's motorcycle, when the unthinkable happened.

"He spotted them on the bike. They're out riding," Hannah explained.

Witnesses told police when the couple approached 78th and Parallell Parkway in KCK, Ryan Bright -- Angela's ex-boyfriend -- first "intentionally hit the back tire of motorcycle" and knocked the couple to the ground.

"They were running from him for awhile on the bike but he somehow caught up to them," Hannah said.

Witnesses told police bright then made a u-turn and purposely rode over Angela and Sherwood three times before he sped off in his van.

Police arrested bright a mile away.

Owens and Bright have a young daughter together. They separated about 5 years ago.

"He has made multiple comments to many, many people that if he cannot have her nobody will," Sandra said.

Bright is charged with aggravated battery and causing intentional, great bodily harm or disfigurement.

Wednesday, Angela opened her eyes and spoke for the first time since getting injured, and that's giving her mom hope.

"She's got my blood in her. She's strong as a trooper," Sandra said.

So far, Angela's undergone seven surgeries. Her fiance is now out of the hospital.