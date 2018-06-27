Salvation Army and KCP&L to hand out free fans to KC residents Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Salvation Army and KCP&L are teaming up to provide free electric fans to Kansas City residents suffering from the excessive heat.

The giveaway will take place Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the southwest corner parking lot at 18th and Paseo. They have 600 fans to give away, with a limit of one per household.

"Years ago when several people died in their apartments because of the excessive heat showed us an agency you have to be more proactive to assist families," Salvation Army Major David Harvey said.

If you can't get a fan Thursday contact the Salvation Army as they say they are collecting them throughout the summer to give away. The Salvation Army will also offer cooling centers at all Kansas City-area locations Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.