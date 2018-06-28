× Michael Kors Outlet officially opens at Legends

KANSAS CITY, Kan. –The wait is finally over for Michael Kors fans.

The popular luxury brand opened another outlet location Thursday at the Legends in Kansas City, Kan.

To celebrate the store opening, they are offering special deals such as 70 percent off handbags and wallets.

“Legends Outlets is proud to announce that the @ MichaelKors Outlet is now OPEN! Hurry in for special deals like 70% off handbags and wallets!” the shopping center tweeted Thursday morning.

The tweet did say exclusions apply, but it did not specify what those exclusions are.

Legends Outlets is proud to announce that the @MichaelKors Outlet is now OPEN! Hurry in for special deals like 70% off handbags and wallets! Exclusions apply. #shopping #KCK pic.twitter.com/C2SbqTD6Nj — Legends Outlets (@LegendsShopping) June 28, 2018